Your Views: Keep Alexandria’s lights on

Recently it dawned on me that with all the ideas flowing into the city about alternatives to bolster the traffic flow for the businesses that depend largely on the Metro that the soon-to-come shutdown of the service has one thing left that has not been explored and if it has, it was done when we didn’t need it.

I’m talking about not just the buses running more frequently, but to keep the tree lights on through the Metro closure from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It seems to me that the rustle of the leaves in the summer will make the lights sparkle even more and the glimmer will inspire those who do come to see the new city and the new waterfront all lit up like other famous cities.