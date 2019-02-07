Your Views: New name needed for T.C. Williams High School

220
Portrait of T.C. Williams for the high school dedication ceremony program in 1965. (Photo Credit: Alexandria Public Library Local History/Special Collections)
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

To the editor:

I’ve enjoyed your series on civil rights in Alexandria. It made me sad, however, that the high school continues to carry the name of a segregationist, former Alexandria public schools superintendent Thomas Chambliss “T.C.” Williams. It seems that Alexandria has evolved and perhaps the school should be renamed.

I would suggest the school be renamed for the Turner family and the other brave kids who integrated Alexandria’s schools. By keeping the name as T.C. Williams, it reinforces the sadness, hatred and division of a horrendous chapter in the city’s history. By naming the high school for the brave African American children who enrolled in the schools at that time, we celebrate unity, progress, healing, fortitude and integrity.

– Ines Alicea, Alexandria

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail