Your Views: New name needed for T.C. Williams High School

To the editor:

I’ve enjoyed your series on civil rights in Alexandria. It made me sad, however, that the high school continues to carry the name of a segregationist, former Alexandria public schools superintendent Thomas Chambliss “T.C.” Williams. It seems that Alexandria has evolved and perhaps the school should be renamed.

I would suggest the school be renamed for the Turner family and the other brave kids who integrated Alexandria’s schools. By keeping the name as T.C. Williams, it reinforces the sadness, hatred and division of a horrendous chapter in the city’s history. By naming the high school for the brave African American children who enrolled in the schools at that time, we celebrate unity, progress, healing, fortitude and integrity.

– Ines Alicea, Alexandria