Your Views: Potholes need immediate attention

To the editor:

As I drive around Old Town, I continually come upon numerous pot holes that have obviously developed over the winter. Luckily, to date, I have not been the victim of a blown tire orworse. I fully realize that the city does have a pot hole repair number and that they are generally attentive in responding to the citizens’ cries for help.

The city’s normal repaving plan for its 550 miles of roads is to pave 50 miles each year. This is probably insufficient for this year’s crop of potholes. Hopefully the roads closest to your home are not scheduled for year 11.