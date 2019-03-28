Alexandria in Action with Heather Peeler: Take a stand for Alexandria

“So often we forget that the people we are serving alongside are people with gifts to give and they have capacity for service too.” This beautiful quote was recently shared by Marissa Salgado, elementary programs director at Casa Chirilagua, on ACT for Alexandria’s Facebook page.

My colleague Hannah Lee has spent the past few months interviewing staff members at Alexandria nonprofits and sharing the highlights. Marissa’s quote really resonates because it speaks to the incredible diversity of the city and the spirt of community and collective action that makes Alexandria a special place.

One year from now, on April 1, 2020, all Alexandrians will be called upon to take a stand for our community and be counted as part of the 2020 Census. Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, every ten years our country counts every resident. Census data is used to determine the number of seats in the House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions of federal dollars to local communities.

According to Voices for Virginia’s Children, every year more than $10 billion is allocated to Virginia based on census data. It is also used by local governments and business for planning and decision making.

Despite the importance, the decision to participate in the 2020 Census is not an easy one for all Alexandrians. The Trump Administration has proposed adding a citizenship question which experts fear will suppress participation by foreign-born residents who are already undercounted.

Virginia joined 17 states in a lawsuit to remove the citizenship question from the census form out of concern that it will reduce the accuracy of the census count. Although the Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing data at the individual level, many people worry that census information will be used by federal agencies to target vulnerable communities that are already feeling stressed and fearful of the government.