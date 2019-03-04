Police investigate bank robbery on Mount Vernon Avenue

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Mount Vernon Avenue, APD reported via Twitter today at 1:14 p.m.

The robbery took place in the 2800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the Tweet. A photo attached to the Tweet shows officers in front of SunTrust Bank, which is located at 2809 Mt. Vernon Ave.

There were no injuries related to the incident, according to the Tweet.

The Fairfax County Police Department assisted APD in a search with a helicopter, according to the Tweet. At 1:36 p.m., APD Tweeted that the helicopter search had been unsuccessful and that the helicopter was headed back to Fairfax County.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.