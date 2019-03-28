Unearthing the feminine side of tavern life

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

A dimly lit room full of men, their feet up on tables as they guzzle beer and liquor – this masculine space, where women have no place other than to serve, is the most common image of the tavern.

Through a special series of tours for Women’s History Month, the Gadsby’s Tavern Museum is painting a different picture. “The Feminine Side of the Tavern” tour aims to include women’s narratives in tavern history.

In the 18th century, taverns were the center of life in towns and cities.

“It’s where everyone is going for not only meals but to find out what’s happening, what’s changing,” Jessica Highland, a Gadsby’s Tavern volunteer tour guide, said. “These are your early hotels. You vote in taverns. You get your dental care done in taverns.”

The women involved in the narratives of tavern life are largely limited to upper-class women who could read, write and afford to travel, according to Highland. At the time, travel was dangerous and expensive, and women generally stayed behind to manage the home.

At Gadsby’s Tavern, the upper-class women who took part in tavern life did not often mix with the largely male patronage that took up Gadsby’s public room. Traveling women often did not even stay at taverns like Gadsby’s due to the cramped rooms and bed bug-ridden cots, Highland said.