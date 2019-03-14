Your Views: Please do the right thing and extend parking protection

To the editor:

I live on a block with the pay-by-phone parking pilot program in Old Town. The quality of our lives has improved exponentially since this program was introduced. That is why I have been dismayed that a small vocal group of people who do not live in the historic section oppose it. For years, parking has been frustrating for those of us who own homes without driveways or garages in Old Town. The program has helped alleviate some of this without going as far as resident-only parking in the evenings and weekends that some other historic port cities enjoy.