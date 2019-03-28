Your Views: The solution to a residential nightmare

To the editor:

The construction of the BRAC and the technology of Google have combined to place the City of Alexandria at the mercy of automobile congestion and cut-through traffic. The basis for this traffic congestion is the building of BRAC, housing some 6,000 vehicles in the worst possible location, on a major highway with no Metro presence. It is hard to understand how Mayor Justin Wilson, a “transportation expert,” and others, such as former mayors Kerry Donley and Bill Euille and former Congressman Jim Moran, could have embraced such a structure.

Because of Google technology, cut through traffic, more than 44 percent according to one recent survey, threatens our quality of life. Maryland cars and others heading for the BRAC or 395 bypass the 495 route by exiting onto Telegraph Road to Duke Street west, making right turns on various streets to cut through neighborhoods in order to reach their destination of the BRAC or 395 in less time – but at the expense of our neighborhoods.

There is a solution to this cut-through issue: make all cut-through streets inaccessible to outside traffic, i.e. “no right turn going west (to Landmark) on Duke Street in the morning or east on Seminary (to King Street) in the afternoon. There are eight major streets that are in play with cut-through traffic: East Taylor Run, West Taylor Run, Cambridge, Yale Drive, Quaker Lane, Fort Williams, Jordan Street and North Howard Street. These streets have the greatest capacity of cut-through traffic.