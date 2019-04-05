Alexandria celebrates new poet laureate KaNikki Jakarta

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Office of the Arts and the Alexandria Library are hosting an induction reception for Alexandria’s newly appointed poet laureate, award-winning poet KaNikki Jakarta, according to a press release.

Jakarta will serve as the city’s poet laureate for a three-year term. The Office of the Arts reestablished the Alexandria Poet Laureate program in 2007 in order “to promote appreciation of poetry as an art form; to encourage creative writing and reading of all forms of literature; and to promote literacy through poetry,” according to the release.

Jakarta is a performance poet who has toured and performed throughout the US and UK and brings more than 26 years’ worth of experience to Alexandria, according to the release. Jakarta has published three works of fiction, two poetry collections and a memoir and has facilitated numerous open mics, award ceremonies and workshops as well. Jakarta took on the role of poet laureate with the belief that poetry has the potential to connect people from completely different walks of life, according to the release.

The celebration of Jakarta’s appointment will take place on Saturday. Jakarta is also already helping Alexandria celebrate poetry month with “Poem In Your Pocket Day” at the Athenauem on April 12 at 7 p.m. and “A Friendly Game of Slam” at the Durant Arts Center on April 26 at 7 p.m.