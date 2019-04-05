Alexandria man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

By Hannah Himes | hhimes@alextimes.com

An Alexandria man and a West Virginia man pleaded guilty on April 2 to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of a controlled drug, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The men were identified as Nicholas George March, 28, of Alexandria, and Rodney Malcolm Livengood, 57, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The two men conspired to get heroin from sources in Baltimore and bring it back to Sterling, Virginia for distribution, according to the release. After the narcotics were prepared for individual sale, March and Livengood delivered the heroin to users in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, according to the release.

Their sentencing will occur on June 28. Both March and Livengood face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, according to the release.