Elderly woman dies in South Pitt Street fire

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

An elderly woman was found dead in a townhouse fire on South Pitt Street early Wednesday morning, according to Raytevia Evans, public information officer for the Alexandria Fire Department.

AFD and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire 315 S. Pitt St. at 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Evans. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire showing from the second floor of a two-story townhouse.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters rescued a male resident, a dog and a cat, Evans said. They found a second resident dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Evans said the victim was an elderly woman, and that AFD is not releasing her name or age at the time.

The IAFF Local 2141 reported via Twitter that after rescuing the man, the man was given CPR and transported to a local hospital.

An Alexandria Police Department investigation found that the cause of the fire was an electrical cord touching a mattress and other combustibles. APD estimated damages at $150,000.

The incident closed the 300 block of South Pitt Street and surrounding streets to traffic, according to APD’s Twitter. Crews operated for several hours before returning to service, according to a tweet from IAFF Local 2141.