Patrick Henry swing space plan advances

A preliminary plan to use the old Patrick Henry School building as a swing space while Douglas MacArthur Elementary School is rebuilt was approved by the school board on April 4. The decision is projected to delay opening of new athletic fields at Patrick Henry by about four years, until fall 2023.

The plan, which the community learned about just two weeks prior to the vote, was intensely opposed by residents near Patrick Henry. Despite approving the measure by an 8-1 vote, school board members expressed concern at the meeting about a range of factors, including equity, safety, the compressed timeframe for the decision and lack of details before the vote.

The new Patrick Henry School opened on Jan. 22, and the old building was slated for demolition in March to create new fields and open play spaces for Patrick Henry students and community members.

However, shortly before completion of the new building, ACPS began exploring the possibility of using it as a swing space while Douglas MacArthur Elementary School is torn down and rebuilt. The open space at MacArthur was deemed inadequate to hold enough temporary trailers or the new school building, meaning the existing building must be torn down to accommodate the rebuild.

ACPS estimates that if city council approves the swing space proposal this fall and plans for the MacArthur rebuild in spring 2020, MacArthur students could begin the 2020-2021 school year in the old Patrick Henry building. A modernized Douglas MacArthur would reopen in January 2023, at which point demolition of the old Patrick Henry building would take place. The new fields and parking lot at Patrick Henry would open in September 2023.

“It breaks the fundamental promises made to our community to restore and improve green space with a robust rec program and to complete the project in a timely manner,” Mary Sanders, a representative for the Patrick Henry Parent Teacher Association, said at the school board meeting.

Twenty-seven speakers signed up for the public comments section of the school board meeting, half of which spoke in opposition to the swing space plan.