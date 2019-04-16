Photos: Renée Adams leads Del Ray poetry walk

Renée Adams, the creator and curator of a Del Ray poetry fence, led a poetry walk down Mount Vernon Avenue on April 6. During the walk, Adams took attendees on a tour of the various businesses and locations where she’s staked 64 laminated poems in honor of National Poetry Month.

Adams chooses personalized poems for each place she stakes them, whether she’s planting “Bleezers Ice Cream” by Jack Prelutsky in front of Dairy Godmother, “Stationary Bicycle” by Linda Pastan in front of the YMCA, a Salvadoran poet’s work in Spanish and English in front of Los Tios or a haiku in front of Kaizen.