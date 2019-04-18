Replica historic tall ship officially approved

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

City council unanimously approved a short-term lease agreement with the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, allowing the organization to sail the replica U.S.S. Providence into Alexandria’s marina this summer.

According to the agreement, Providence will sit on the waterfront until May 31, 2020, during which the ship will host daily tours, weekly themed cruises, craft brew cruises in partnership with Port City Brewing Company and chartered special events. After May 2020, the Tall Ship Providence Foundation aims to open a more permanent vis- itor center in Waterfront Park.

“Our plan is to bring living history to the waterfront,” Clair Sassin, executive director of the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, said. “From the moment a visitor engages with us, they will be transported back in time.”

Providence is a historically accurate replica of the 18th-century sloop that was the first ship to be authorized by the Continental Congress for the Continental Navy, according to Sassin. Once docked at the marina, visitors will be able to come aboard and learn about this history and the life of 18th-century sailors from historical interpreters dressed in period appropriate costumes.

According to the agreement, public tours will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, craft beer cruises will go from 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and private charters will be available from 5 p.m. to midnight daily.