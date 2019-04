By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The suspect was identified as Deangelo Griffin, 26. Griffin was arrested for attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the release.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.