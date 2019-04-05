Two men hospitalized after Old Town fight

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Two men were hospitalized after injuring each other in a fight in Old Town on Saturday, according to a news release.

Police informed the public about the incident, which took placed in the 500 block of North Fairfax Street, around 6:30 p.m.

The two men involved knew each other, according to the release. The incident drew numerous police vehicles and officers to the scene. Allegedly, a female resident was overheard telling an officer the fight was a stabbing, according to a news tip.