Alexandria in Action with Heather Peeler: Honoring our past to understand our present

As the spring weather encourages us to explore Alexandria’s picturesque parks and streets, have you ever wondered who walked these lands before us?

Last week I attended a training session hosted by the Racial Equity Institute, that began by honoring the people who originally inhabited the land of the D.C. region. For more than 10,000 years, the Piscataway or Kinwaw Paskestikweya — roughly translated as “the people who live on the long river with the bend in it” — lived in a region that stretched from the western shores of the Chesapeake Bay to the Potomac River, including Northern Virginia. Members of the Piscataway live in our region today. By beginning the training with remembrance and recognition, I felt more connected to the place where I live and work and to the people around me.

The Racial Equity Institute (racialequityinstitute.com) provides training and resources to help people understand and address racism in their organizations and communities. The two-day workshop presented a historical, cultural and policy analysis of the ways in which racism has influenced the present.

From the establishment of the Jamestown settlement to the enactment of land grant policies to implementation of the GI Bill, these and other seminal moments in U.S. history have shaped our communities. They have privileged some and disadvantaged others. As I sat with a deeper understanding of the past, I began to develop new insights about the issues and policies that we navigate today.