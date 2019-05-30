Alexandria Roller Hockey League takes to the concrete

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

On Monday nights, behind Francis C. Hammond Middle School, Devils fight it out with Convicts and Concrete Donkeys.

No, this is not the start of an urban fantasy novel; it is the real-life, two decade-long clash between Alexandria’s best roller hockey teams.

For 20 years, the Alexandria Roller Hockey League, an evolution of the Alexandria Inline Hockey Association, has been a second home for men and women who want to forsake their ties, collared shirts and employee badges for sweaty pads, broken helmets and taped-up hockey sticks.

“It really is a second home to a lot of people,” Jared Elder, one ARHL’s co-founders and players, said. “I’m a person who work can really drive me to peak anxiety, and there’s nothing that can make me just forget about everything that’s going on in the world quite like playing hockey and being around the guys and being at the rink.”

After two decades of hard wins and even harder losses, the rink — a coliseum made out of battered boards and cracked concrete — has seen better days.

With the help of the Washington Capitals and Alexandria City Public Schools, those better days are finally here.

A new rink opened on the same site on May 14. For the players, some of whom have been in the league since its inception, it is an acknowledgement of the place the rink occupies in Alexandria’s hockey culture.

“It’s a great example of the city working together with the Capitals and all the players to continue the great tradition of hockey in Alexandria and also bringing this to new people,” Ethan McAfee, an ARHL co-founder, said.

To look at the new rink is to acknowledge the last 20 years of Alexandria roller hockey and the man who started it all: Bill Raue.

Raue, who Elder described as a doppelganger of Doc Brown from “Back to the Future,” had tried to open other rinks in the area, with mixed results.

Matthew Milici, a Cadillac salesman and veteran of the Hammond rink, played in another of Raue’s leagues until it was shut down after neighbors complained about the noise, he said.

Finally, in the late 90s, Raue partnered with ACPS to create the rink behind Hammond in a lot that had previously been reserved for driver’s education courses.

“Bill provided the money and built the rink on school property and the school system would basically lease the rink,” McAfee said.

Raue managed the rink and the league well into his 70s. By then, he was already splitting his time between Alexandria and England, his wife’s native country. Eventually, he moved to England permanently and transitioned management to McAfee, Elder, Alex Silverman and Ben Malakoff, four longtime players in the league.

The transition occurred in March 2018. To signify a new chapter in Alexandria roller hockey’s history, the four new league leaders rebranded the league to the ARHL, Elder said.

Since then, very little has changed. The league became a little more structured and the lease increased in price. For many players, consistency is part of the rink’s appeal; the rink remains the same, even as players’ lives change and their bodies become high-risk variables.

“It’s basically in a parking lot behind a school, so it is what it is,” Milici, 47, said. “But it’s got a charm that you don’t get anywhere else. You park right there and you hang and drink beers with all the guys after the games.”

The rink might be changing, but the people, the heart and soul of the place, are still there. It is the camaraderie and the on and off the rink friendships that players pine for, especially as they grow older.

“As you kind of get older — I’m 42 years old — you kind of miss your high school days of being on a team and playing a sport together,” McAfee said.

Players find the rink in their own way, but they all stay for the same reason. It is a concrete field of dreams for amateur athletes, former college players and retired pros alike.

Milici followed Raue’s firebrand attitude from rink to rink. Elder heard about the rink in a 2006 Washington Post profile. McAfee, who played hockey at Virginia Tech, just did a Google search for “Alexandria hockey rink.”

“It’s kind of like a field of dreams, so to speak, for middle aged guys and gals to go play and enjoy themselves and just have a lot of fun,” Elder said.

The ARHL embraces players, men and women, of all skill levels, and the structure enforces that. There are four divisions in the ARHL, each designed for different levels of skill.

They range from the recreational Sunday morning division to the elite Monday night division. The Thursday night division is a co-ed recreational league, but every division is co-ed if the players are at the right skill level. A woman and her husband, both of whom played ice hockey professionally in Austria, currently compete on Monday nights. Add to that the Hammond physical education classes that occasionally use the rink during the day and the rink is consistently buzzing with activity.

Each division has six to 10 teams, each with nine or 10 players. Some teams have been around for a decade or more.