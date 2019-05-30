Food hall coming to Carlyle

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Alexandria’s first food hall, complete with 12,000 square feet of space and 12 individual vendors, is coming to Carlyle in 2020.

The food hall will be located on the ground floor of the largest adaptive reuse project the city has ever seen, according to City Spokesman Craig Fifer. Next year, what was once a 13-story office building at 200 Stovall St. will become a 520-unit apartment complex, anchored by the food hall and a 12,000-square-foot coworking space.

Both the food hall and coworking space – totaling 24,000 square feet and divided by a lobby – will be operated by the team behind ALX Community, the coworking space at 106 N. Lee St. that opened about a year ago.

“We’re so excited, over the moon,” Kelly Grant, chief operating officer of ALX Community, said. “Twelve independent operators will work out of that space – a wine bar, a coffee bar … it doesn’t open until 2020, so we’re still on the search to find cool, chef-inspired great things under that one roof. I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Grant declined to release more information, since the company is still working to finalize design and vendors. Like the original ALX Community, the coworking portion of the space will offer month-to-month memberships for office and desk space, as well as a variety of amenities.

Perseus Realty is leading the conversion of the rest of the building into a 520-unit apartment complex.

Since it was built almost 50 years ago, the office building off of Eisenhower Avenue has been one of the largest structures on the Eastern side of Alexandria. The 665,552-square-foot concrete block had become somewhat of an eyesore after being left vacant by the Department of Defense. Perseus bought the building in 2015 with a new vision.