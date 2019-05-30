Food hall coming to Carlyle

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com
Alexandria’s first food hall, complete with 12,000 square feet of space and 12 individual vendors, is coming to Carlyle in 2020.
The food hall will be located on the ground floor of the largest adaptive reuse project the city has ever seen, according to City Spokesman Craig Fifer. Next year, what was once a 13-story office building at 200 Stovall St. will become a 520-unit apartment complex, anchored by the food hall and a 12,000-square-foot coworking space.
Both the food hall and coworking space – totaling 24,000 square feet and divided by a lobby – will be operated by the team behind ALX Community, the coworking space at 106 N. Lee St. that opened about a year ago.
“We’re so excited, over the moon,” Kelly Grant, chief operating officer of ALX Community, said. “Twelve independent operators will work out of that space – a wine bar, a coffee bar … it doesn’t open until 2020, so we’re still on the search to find cool, chef-inspired great things under that one roof. I think it’s going to be awesome.”
Grant declined to release more information, since the company is still working to finalize design and vendors. Like the original ALX Community, the coworking portion of the space will offer month-to-month memberships for office and desk space, as well as a variety of amenities.
Perseus Realty is leading the conversion of the rest of the building into a 520-unit apartment complex.
Since it was built almost 50 years ago, the office building off of Eisenhower Avenue has been one of the largest structures on the Eastern side of Alexandria. The 665,552-square-foot concrete block had become somewhat of an eyesore after being left vacant by the Department of Defense. Perseus bought the building in 2015 with a new vision.
“It’s a very big undertaking,” Adam Peters, executive vice president of development at Perseus, said. “The building started off as 660,000 square feet with a footprint that’s over an acre, and to take on something that big, it’s probably the biggest adaptive reuse project I’ve ever heard of.”
Peters said developers in the D.C. area have been doing more adaptive reuse projects in recent years. One reason is the change in office demand.
“Trends have changed recently with the way people are working and shifting away from the old, traditional office buildings to WeWork and working from home,” Peters said. “People have become more efficient in their office demand, therefore creating some empty office buildings and therefore opportunities for large adaptive reuses.”
Adaptive reuse is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to redevelop a property, Peters said. It is also often less expensive than completely demolishing one structure and building another from scratch.
“The greenest thing that you can do is reuse a building,” Steve Smith, principal at Cooper Carry, the architecture firm working on the project, said. “Now, it’s become something that would otherwise sit empty. It was an old Department of Defense office building that is now going to bring vibrancy and people there.”
Because the structure had been an office building for nearly 50 years, the architects faced challenges while working on the project different from those that arise when designing a building from scratch. Among the challenges were outdated utilities, different code requirements and restricted and unusual apartment layouts.