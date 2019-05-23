New businesses set to bounce into the city

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

City council approved special use permits for a variety of new businesses ranging from an indoor trampoline park to a multi-family apartment complex during its public hearing on Saturday.

Get Air

One of the more notable developments to go before city council was Get Air, an indoor trampoline park proposed for 340 S. Pickett St. Of the company’s more than 80 locations worldwide, the Alexandria site would be its first in Virginia.

The two-story building will feature a trampoline park on the ground floor and event space on the second level. Get Air will share parking with the Trade Center Shopping Village.

Mayor Justin Wilson was “thrilled to see this use,” but questioned staff’s decision to limit the applicant’s hours of operation and require the park to close at midnight.

“In this case, we noted that residential properties are immediately to the south, building wall to building wall, from where the amusement operation would be located,” Principal Planner Ann Horowitz said.

Wilson suggested that, according to similar uses permitted at the site, like health clubs, a 24/7 operating schedule would not be out of the ordinary.

“As far as I can tell, I don’t see it as a problem because there’s sufficient distance, and it is a shopping center, and it’s the perfect place for something like this,” Councilor Del Pepper said.

“In speaking with the applicant, they would certainly appreciate the comfort and the flexibility of operating 24 hours if that’s something council desires,” Robert Brant, the attorney for the applicant, said.

Pepper made a motion to approve the SUP with the removal of the condition limiting hours of operation. Council approved the motion unanimously. This would be Get Air’s first 24-hour facility.

Silver Diner

Another SUP application for a late-night operation that went before city council was for a Silver Diner restaurant at 4610 King St.