Superintendent Hutchings proposes custodian plan

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

After months of public outcry, a plan is in the works to address the 30 Alexandria City Public Schools custodians who could lose their jobs with the passage of the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., proposed the plan, which involves salvaging 20 custodian positions and decreasing ACPS’ substitute teaching funding, during the May 9 school board meeting.

Without the new plan, ACPS’ FY2020 proposed budget involves outsourcing the positions of 30 custodians with 20 years of experience or less to private contractors. At the core of the issue is the school board’s decade-long promise to establish an attrition plan that would give custodians the opportunity to retire and ACPS the ability to fill those positions with private contract workers.

Over the last few months, teachers, parents, students and other members of the ACPS community have joined custodial staff at school board meetings, offering emotional testimonies about the potential layoffs to what they perceived as little response from Hutchings or school board members. The school board meeting on May 9, at first, seemed like it would follow suit.

“I’m hurt, I’m afraid, I’m sad not knowing what’s going to happen not only to me but to my family,” Sharena Hollins, a 17-year ACPS custodian, said.

(Opinion: First integrated are first eliminated at ACPS)

After five other custodians spoke during the budget public hearing section of the meeting, Hutchings moved his report to the school board up in the meeting agenda.

“I felt compelled to have the opportunity to speak while we had some of our custodians still here today,” Hutchings said. “… I need people to understand that our custodians are important to us and we wanted to make sure that we were doing everything in our power to be respectful.”

Hutchings said he had been listening to the public about this issue and had crafted a plan that could address the concerns he had been hearing. In Hutchings’ proposed plan, ACPS would outsource 10 custodians with five years of experience or less, instead of outsourcing 30 custodians of 20 years of experience or less.