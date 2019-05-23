Your Views: Hooray for the Festival of Speed & Style

To the editor:

Well done to all the organizers, sponsors, volunteers and participants who made the first ever Old Town Festival of Speed & Style such a tremendous success. So few of us understand just how much hard work, planning and money goes into making such an event go off so well. Congratulations.

After so many attempts, over so many years of trying to bring such an event to King Street, the organizers of the Festival of Speed & Style did it, and did it right. I hope the City of Alexandria now sees how popular such a show is, and how many people it attracts. The number of people milling up and down King Street was spectacular.