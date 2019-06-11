Greg Parks wins Democratic clerk of court nomination

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Greg Parks won the Alexandria’s Democratic clerk of court nomination by 893 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections’ unofficial results.

After polls closed at 7 p.m. this evening, unofficial results from all 31 of the city’s voting precincts were reported by 8:15 p.m.

Parks won with 4,192 votes, about 55.96 percent of the total votes, while his only opponent, Ben Ortiz, took 3,299 votes, about 44.04 percent.

Parks’ career has involved working as an attorney for the Coast Guard, legislative director of the General Services Administration and chief counsel for the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals. Since moving to Alexandria, he’s served on various city boards and commissions. Leading up to the election, Parks received endorsements from the mayor, every member of city council and the sheriff.

Ortiz has spent the last 15 years working in the Alexandria Circuit Court as courtroom clerk, supervisor for the office’s public service division and chief deputy clerk. He received current Clerk of Court Ed Semonian’s endorsement.

No Republican candidates have announced their intent to run for the clerk of court position in the November general election.

If Parks is elected in November, he will be sworn into office in January 2020, replacing Semonian, who announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection after 40 years in the office.