Review: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ soars with head and heart

A little black girl is in no particular hurry to get to school. After all, everything about life is so interesting at this moment in time.

She looks up at a white man in a hazmat suit who is part of a team doing some sort of cleanup in the bay. She hops and skips past yellow crime tape.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” opens with this imagery. At first, it’s easy to mistake it for a modern-day sci-fi horror film, heavy on the world-building and allegory. It turns out to be something quite different, something beautiful and melancholy and almost musical in its language.

The talented director and co-writer Joe Talbot’s “The Last Black Man in San Fran- cisco” is a story of two cities, of the haves and have-nots, of people living in the same town but in completely different worlds.

On one corner, a group of young men spends all day and night doing nothing, watching the world go by, trying to stay out of trouble except for the times when they go looking for trouble.

On another corner, exiting the $4 million Victorian “Painted Lady” house that was built in the 19th century, a fussy couple always seems to be on their way to a farmer’s market or coming home from an expensive dinner.

In this world of contrasting lives, we find two street-smart, book-smart, tough yet sensitive best friends, Jimmie (Jimmie Fails) and Montgomery (Jonathan Majors).

Sometimes they go to work, and sometimes they seem to have the entire day to themselves. They live with Montgomery’s blind grandfather (Danny Glover in a warm and sharp performance), who loves to sit with the guys at night, while his grandson relates the visuals of old crime movies playing on the TV.