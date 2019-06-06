Fire Chief Robert Dubé announces retirement

By Arya Hodjat | ahodjat@alextimes.com

Alexandria Fire Chief Robert Dubé is retiring effective July 3, according to a city news release.

Dubé, who has served as the city’s fire chief since 2014, will be replaced in the interim by Corey Smedley, the city’s assistant fire chief of administration.

“It has been one of the honors of my professional career to lead this great department and its dedicated members,” Dubé said in a statement. “I thank them for the amazing work they do every day to help keep our community safe, and I am confident that our current leadership and passionate team of firefighters and EMS providers will continue this department’s proud 153-year tradition of service.”

Dubé has worked in fire service for 40 years, and was a first responder at the Pentagon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. During his tenure as the city’s fire chief, he helped the fire department secure $5 million in funding to help paramedic training, according to the release.

“I thank Chief Dubé for his many contributions at the helm of the Alexandria Fire Department,” City Manager Mark Jinks said in a statement. “His accomplishments have provided critical support for Alexandria’s firefighters and EMS providers, helping them protect our community and its excellent quality of life. We wish him all the best for a well-earned retirement.”

Smedley has served in the city department since 2015 and was previously the deputy chief of Prince George’s County’s fire department. He will serve as acting fire chief beginning July 3. The city will name a permanent chief following a national search process, City Spokesman Craig Fifer said.