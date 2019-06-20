Your Views: Alexandria has a problem with electronic scooters

To the editor:

I imagine that you have received dozens of letters about the scooters in Old Town, but I thought I’d add my voice to the clamor.

I have lived in Alexandria for six years. As a renter, I’ve lived in the heart of Old Town on Queen Street, on the hill by the Masonic Temple and in the Belleview neighborhood. I love Alexandria – its history, charm, people and accessibility make the ridiculous rent prices mostly worth it.

Over the past few months, however, scooters have become a problem. They’re cluttering up corners – often laying on their side or partially in the roadway. They block sidewalks for pedestrians and ruin the old-timey aesthetic that Alexandria has loved, and cashed in on, for centuries. Riders are often reckless, or simply careless, careening or wobbling through intersections without stopping.