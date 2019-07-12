Maryland man dies in Eisenhower Avenue crash

By Arya Hodjat | ahodjat@alextimes.com

A Maryland man died Wednesday night after crashing into a tree on the 5600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, according to a news release.

The man was identified as Nicholas Simirtzakis, a 55-year-old from Maryland.

Alexandria Police Department officers responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a single vehicle crash. Members from firehouses 210, 208 and 206 also responded to the scene, according to a Tweet from Alexandria Firefighters Inc. Local 2141.

Upon arriving, crews found a single vehicle off the roadway in a tree fire, according to the Tweet. Simirtzakis was found dead inside in the vehicle.

The 5600 block of Eisenhower Avenue is near the Van Dorn Street Metro station. Simirtzakis had been driving westbound on Eisenhower Avenue when he struck the tree, towards where South Van Dorn Street meets the Capital Beltway. The crash blocked Eisenhower Avenue in both directions on Wednesday evening, according to a release.

Police are investigating the crash and ask that witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident contact Officer Charles Gardiner at 703-408-6375.