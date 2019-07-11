Filling in the Blanks with Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D.: We must know the past so we don’t repeat it

Summer is a time for travel and exploration, so my family and I recently engaged in quality family time to follow the civil rights trail through the South. Our road trip took us to Farmville, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia and Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama. These stops served to remind me of the role each of us plays in bringing about change for the next generation.

As vivid color burned through the black and white images depicting our past, I realized that we need to do everything we can to avoid repeating past mistakes. Change needs to be bold and courageous. It is our role and responsibility to ensure that all students we serve today do not experience inequities, acts of oppression and racism.

The High School Project presents us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink the high school experience and shape Alexandria City Public Schools into a better, more equitable and richer learning environment for thousands of young people. Whether we decide to establish a second high school or expand T.C. Williams, we must remember that the last time we established a high school was in 1965. It behooves us to know our history, which will afford us an opportunity to refine our approach and learn from our past trials and tribulations.

Over the summer, an education design team, made up of ACPS teachers, administrators, students and staff, is meeting to explore current and new educational programs, education- al approaches and ways to deliver high-quality instruction to all students. The focus is on meeting students where they are and preparing them for a future they can shape. T.C. Williams offers 400 courses with 17 industry credentials, more than 30 Advanced Placement classes and many dual enrollment courses that garner college credit.