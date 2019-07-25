Home Profile: Couple reinvigorates Duke Street home

“It needed a lot of renovation, and I think a lot of people couldn’t see where it could go,” Christie said. “So I thought, ‘I have to take the chance and do this.’”

Seeing the inside of the house only made the Olsens more eager to buy it, despite the renovations it needed.

The carriage house-turned-garage in the back, which was originally part of a neighboring property, dates back to the 1830s, while the rest of the house was built in the early 20th century. The house hadn’t been well maintained for 30 years, Christie said. The roof needed work, the copper gutters needed to be replaced and the sides and front of the house were over-grown.

Christie, a decorator for KC Savage Interiors, and John, who works in education but who Christie described as a handyman, had renovated several homes before, including a row house on South Royal Street. They were up for the challenge.

“It needed all sorts of projects, which, for me, is awesome,” Christie said. “As soon as there’s a project house that I also want to own, it’s a perfect scenario.”

As soon as the Olsens moved in, they got to work.

“It was just a house that needed life, and it didn’t have it before,” Christie said.

When the Olsens moved into the house, the inside was very “Williamsburg-y,” Christie said.

The molding had been painted in overpowering shades of wedgewood blue and mauvy, peachy orange, depending on the room. The colors drowned out the natural light from the tall, thin windows throughout the first floor.

Meanwhile, in a piece of older-than-old-school design, the kitchen and dining room were divided by a wall that suffocated the space.

“It felt much more like when you had a cook cooking for you and you sat in the dining room, which I think is so not the way society lives anymore,” Christie said.

The couple hired contractors to knock down the wall, freeing the space from a retrograde notion of separation. Now, it’s a place where Christie and John can host dinner parties and where life can happen once again, Christie said.

“We knew, just from the beginning, that we wanted to knock it down and take advantage of seeing all this light everywhere,” Christie said.

They also split an upstairs master bathroom into two separate bathrooms and made a sitting room into a bedroom. John updated two of the bathrooms himself.

Room by room, the Olsens made the house into a home and gave each space its own personality and purpose.