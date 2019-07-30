Police department warns residents of phone scam

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a phone scam asking people to provide a charitable donation to the APD, according to a news release.

Alexandrians recently reported receiving calls from someone falsely claiming to be from the APD. The caller asked for a charitable donation to the APD and, in some cases, personal information like credit card information and bank account details, according to the release.

The APD will never ask for donations over the phone, according to the release. The police department warns residents to hang up immediately if they receive a call like this. Victims of the scam can report the incident to the APD by calling 703-746-4444.