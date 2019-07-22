Visit Alexandria announces Summer Sidewalk Sale dates

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

The annual Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale will take place Aug. 10 and 11 in Old Town and Del Ray, Visit Alexandria announced July 18.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, shoppers can find discounted merchandise, such as clothing, home decor and seasonal gifts, up to 80 percent off.

More than 50 stores will take part in the event, including Pacers Running, The Dog Park, fibre space, Old Town Books and Bishop Boutique, according to the release. Shops will have yellow balloons on display if they are participating.

For its 10-year anniversary, the sidewalk sale will include new attractions. Features, such as lemonade stands, snow cone machines and mosaic-making demonstrations, will take place along King Street. Pop up performances by bluegrass and folk musicians from the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Alexandria Visitor’s Center and 913 King St. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Kimpton Lorien Hotel and Spa will offer complimentary gourmet dog treats and water bowls for several hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, there are several Instagram giveaways planned. One winner will receive an overnight stay at the Kimpton Lorien Hotel, while two others will receive $25 gift certificates.

Parking at meters will be free in Old Town on both Saturday and Sunday.

