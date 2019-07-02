Tall Ship Providence arrives in Alexandria

Tall Ship Providence arrived in Alexandria Monday night just before midnight.

Providence is a reproduction of the first authorized ship in the United States Continental Navy. In deck space, the ship is about 65-by-22 feet.

The ship is located at the northernmost pier of the Alexandria marina near Founders Park. The city has plans to build Providence a permanent floating dock at the foot of King Street next year.

Find the full story of how Providence ended up in Alexandria in the July 4 edition of the Alexandria Times.