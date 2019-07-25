Wegmans breaks ground in Carlyle

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

Carlyle Crossing, the new town center in Carlyle to be anchored by Wegmans Food Market, broke ground on Mandeville Lane on Wednesday. The newly branded town center is a joint venture between Stonebridge, a real estate and investment firm, Creek Lane Capital and MetLife Investment Management.

“Crossing implies the ‘epicenter’ and the ‘intersection of many elements,’” Stonebridge Principal Douglas Firstenberg said in a statement. “Therefore Carlyle Crossing is the perfect name for our development as it will be the center of this area with the Wegmans, AMC Movie Theatre and our plaza creating the vibrant walkable mixed-use environment for the area.”

The one-million-squarefoot project will include a Wegmans, 130,000 square feet of retail use and more than 750 residential units, according to a news release. Wegmans will be located on the second level of the project, allowing Mandeville Lane’s street level to feature other retailers. Phase one of the project is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. Wegmans is slated to open in 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony included remarks from Mayor Justin Wilson; Dan Aken, Wegmans director of real estate and site development; and Matt Walsh of Walsh Group. Alexandria City Councilors Amy Jackson and John Chapman attended, along with City Manager Mark Jinks.

(Food hall, coworking space to anchor Carlyle adaptive reuse project)