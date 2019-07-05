“Werewolf murder” defendant found not guilty by reason of insanity

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Circuit Court found Pankaj Bhasin, a New Jersey resident arrested for the murder of a man he believed to be a werewolf, not guilty by reason of insanity of first-degree murder on Monday.

Bhasin was taken into custody on July 13, 2018, after police found him with his pants down and covered in blood outside Window Universe on King Street, according to a press release. Police entered the business to find the body of Bradford Jackson, a 65-year-old resident. Jackson had suffered multiple severe stab wounds and some bodily mutilation, according to court testimony.

Bhasin told police officers, “I killed the wolf” and that there was “still time to save 99 percent of the moon and planets,” according to trial testimony. The investigation provided no evidence to connect Bhasin and Jackson, according to the press release.