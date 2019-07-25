Your Views: Don’t shrink Seminary

To the editor:

The Alexandria City Council is set to vote in mid-September to reduce the number of automobile lanes on Seminary Road while simultaneously creating bicycle lanes similar to what they have done on King Street. Mayor Justin Wilson is vigorously leading the charge in favor of this dubious proposal, despite the concerns and objections of most of the civic associations within Seminary Road geographic area.

One of the main concerns is that several of those associations contend that the accident data compiled by the city staff is just not accurate. However, even more importantly, altering Seminary Road could be a life or death situation, as ambulances use Seminary Road to access INOVA Alexandria Hospital. Why would such an action be even entertained? It is time for city council to look out for the common good, rather than to succumb to the needs of a few.

-Townsend A. “Van” Van Fleet, Alexandria