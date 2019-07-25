Your Views: Who is liable in scooter accidents?

To the editor:

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the use of e-scooters. Typically, the focus is on who uses the scooters and why, but there also needs to be a discussion about the liability for damages that may result from their use.

Recently, I was in Virginia Beach for a conference and saw individuals of all ages operating these scooters on the boardwalk, sidewalks and on Atlantic and Pacific Avenues at speeds that could cause serious injury in a collision.

If there was a collision with bodily injury or property damage, who is responsible, and would there be insurance coverage?

In all likelihood, it would come down to a judge or jury. My understanding of the scooter rental agreement is that the renter assumes all responsibility for damages. It is also my understanding that the rental companies have liability insurance only to protect their own interest.

The big question is, would the renter’s homeowner or automobile policies provide any coverage in an accident? The answer is simple for personal auto policies in Virginia – no.