ACPS’ SOL scores rise in math, decrease in other subjects

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Virginia Department of Education released the results for statewide Standards of Learning tests for the 2018-2019 school year on Tuesday, according to a news release. Alexandria City Public Schools improved in mathematics, while scores in English reading and writing, history and science fell slightly.

After a five-point decrease in the school division’s math SOL scores in the 2017-2018 school year, scores rose by nine percentage points this past year, with 70 percent of students testing proficient in math, compared to 61 percent the year before. ACPS’ proficiency rate remains below state average, but the increase was more significant than the statewide increase from 77 percent in the 2017-2018 school year to 82 percent in the 2018-2019 school year.

Math was ACPS’ only SOL subject area to improve in the 2018-2019 school year. English reading scores decreased by one point to 68 percent, English writing scores decreased by two points to 70 percent, history scores decreased by three points to 72 percent and science scores decreased by two points to 67 percent.

The fall in SOL scores coincided with a statewide drop in English reading, writing and history scores, although Alexandria remains below state averages in each of those subject areas.

The Aug. 22 edition of the Times will feature a more extensive look into ACPS’ SOL results.