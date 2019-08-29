Alexandria man killed in D.C. stabbing

Robert Bolich, 62, of Alexandria was killed in a stabbing while working as a bridge inspector on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Aug. 22, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A suspect was arrested that same day.

Officers from the First District responded to a reported stabbing around 2:30 p.m. and, upon arriving, found Bolich suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the release. Bolich was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts had failed.