Alexandria man killed in D.C. stabbing

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
Robert Bolich, 62, of Alexandria was killed in a stabbing while working as a bridge inspector on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Aug. 22, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A suspect was arrested that same day.
Officers from the First District responded to a reported stabbing around 2:30 p.m. and, upon arriving, found Bolich suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the release. Bolich was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts had failed.
Lance Ammons, 42, was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed on Aug. 22, according to the release.