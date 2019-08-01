Alexandria nominated for Southern Living’s 2020 ‘Best City’ award

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

Alexandria has been nominated for the title of “Best City” in Southern Living magazine’s “South’s Best 2020” awards, according to a Visit Alexandria news release.

In addition, The Hour boutique has been nominated for “Best Boutique.”

Southern Living will determine award winners by popular vote. To cast a vote, visit www. SouthernLiving.com/SouthsBestVote. Those who vote have the chance to win a grand prize of $2,500. The competition ends on midnight on Sept. 16.