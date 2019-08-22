Ballyshaners to hold 2019 Irish Festival on Saturday

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
The Ballyshaners, Alexandria’s nonprofit Irish heritage organization, is holding its 2019 Irish Festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday.
The Irish Festival is held to promote and preserve Irish heritage, according to the Ballyshaners’ website.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a mix of all things Irish, including live Irish music and dance performances, craft vendors, a beer truck and food. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is free and family-friendly.