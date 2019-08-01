Bishop Ireton names new hires

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

Three new coaches and an interim athletic director are joining the Bishop Ireton athletic department, according to a July 22 news release.

Bill Simmons, former B.I. athletic director of 11 years, is stepping out of retirement to assume the role of interim athletic director.

Simmons began working at Bishop Ireton in 2001. Prior to his retirement in 2018, he served in a number of positions, including business manager, director of operations, dean of students and athletic director. He was named Alexandria Sportsman’s Club Sportsman of the Year in 2009 and was awarded the Salesian Medal by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in 2018.

Bradley Lacey will serve as the new head coach for B.I.’s varsity volleyball team.

Lacey played volleyball in the Jersey Shore Volleyball Association and began coaching in 1993. At Hayfield Secondary School, he coached varsity, junior varsity and freshman volleyball.

Lisa Alaoui will serve as the new head coach of the girls’ varsity soccer team.

Alaoui previously served as the head coach of B.I.’s junior varsity soccer team and the assistant coach to the varsity team. She has coached soccer for more than 30 years and plays in the Washington Area Women’s Soccer League.

Ahmad Sasso was named the head coach of the boys’ varsity soccer team.

Sasso previously served as the head coach for the Springfield/South County Youth Club. He was a member of the Lebanese National Team and played professionally in England and Africa. He has coached soccer for 18 years.