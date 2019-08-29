Episcopal football gears up for 2019-2020 season

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Episcopal High School football team took to the field for training camp on the night of Aug. 19 with a combination of hard work and high hopes for its upcoming season, which officially kicks off on Sept. 7 with a home game against the Gilman School.

Coming out of the 2018-2019 season, Episcopal had a 6-3 record. The Maroon started the season off strong with six straight wins, before losing three games to Bullis, Georgetown Prep and Landon. The team ended the season on a high note, winning its annual non-conference game against Woodberry Forest by a narrow 25-21 margin.

Last year was Head Coach Mark Moroz’ first season with Episcopal. Originally from Toronto, Moroz brought with him 13 years of coaching experience. Before he began coaching, Moroz played football for Wake Forest and the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But even for Moroz, the Interstate Athletic Conference proved an engaging challenge.

“We have currently five players with D1 offers, so we have talent, but, again, so does everybody else,” Moroz said. “It’s certainly a lot of fun to coach in this league because every week is a battle.”

This season, Moroz has his eye on certain games – specifically, the annual Woodberry game and an out-of-conference game against Catholic High School, formerly known as Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School. But, for now, the team is focused solely on training camp, which culminates in a pre-season scrimmage against Flint Hill School on Friday, Moroz said.

Over the past 10 days, his players have bonded and honed their already considerable talent, Moroz said. Moroz hopes all the work pays off this season.

“We have the potential to be very good,” Moroz said. “This is probably the best group of individual players I’ve seen. I just hope it’s the best team I’ve seen.”

This season is about maintaining strengths – the strong offensive line and sturdy defensive line – while also adding depth to the roster, Moroz said.

“As far as talent goes and schemes go, we’re right there. It’s just a matter of improving our depth,” Moroz said. “The trick now is

to blend in those young- er players, so that when there’s injuries late in the season we’ve got depth.”

Going into training camp, cornerback Eli Gaines, one of 22 seniors on the team, said creating a “push harder” mentality is just as important as nailing plays.

“This year, I feel like if we bring more intensity, practice harder and just have the mindset to be great, we can do a lot more special things than we did last year,” Gaines said.

Gaines’ teammates share his sentiment. Senior linebacker Ben Lee recalled words of wisdom his father, a football coach, shared with him: “There’s always another gear.”