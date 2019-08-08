Salon to open in former BGR site in Old Town

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

Hazel O. Salon, a new hair and beauty salon, will open at 108 N. Washington St. in late August.

Entrepreneurs and cousins Nikita Montgomery and Marcia Rhodes-Tyler are owners of Hazel O., which they are opening in honor of their late grandmother, a cosmetologist.

“Up until [my grandmother] was about 80 years old, she was doing hair … It’s been a dream of ours to honor her legacy by pursuing this venture,” Montgomery said.

Hazel O. will offer hair services, facial waxing and lash extensions.

“We call ourselves the quintessential urban beauty oasis,” Montgomery said. “So once we open, you’ll see we’ve included a tropical Floridian feel. … We really just want this to be a place that clients can come to, in the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan area. They get pampered, they get away, they just enjoy some time to themselves.”