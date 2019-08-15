Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: The mental health aspect of violence

Last month, I lamented the Virginia General Assembly’s inability to act on necessary gun-related legislation. Since that column went to press, our nation has suffered additional mass shootings. I hope that we are nearing a critical mass of support which will finally force legislators to debate legislative responses to this national calamity.

One component of the response is addressing the nation’s ability to assess and assist those diagnosed with mental illness. Before discussing this topic, two points must be made. First, studies prove the majority of those who encounter mental health issues do not commit crimes, let alone acts of violence. People who suffer from mental health disorders are far more likely to be a victim of crime than an offender. We must avoid unnecessarily stigmatizing peaceful citizens.

Second, lay people believe that a person is either “sane” or “crazy,” a binary choice. This is not how mental illness presents in reality. Mental health struggles exist on a spectrum and are not susceptible to algorithmic precision. Many mass shooters, such as Alexandria’s serial killer Charles Severance, have been diagnosed with personality disorders and not schizophrenia, meaning they do not suffer symptoms such as command hallucinations or thought insertion. People with personality disorders are often sufficiently rational to mask their symptoms and may never be identified as needing treatment. With those caveats in mind, I present several concrete proposals.

One: Government must increase funding for mental health services. We have far too few in-patient beds in Virginia and struggle to find treatment for those who could benefit from outpatient programs. If outpatient treatment and inpatient beds are not available, it is axiomatic that intervention cannot occur.

Two: We lessen the stigma attached to mental disorders. The unfortunate negativity attributed to people who are experiencing mental illness is a barrier to someone intervening with a family member or friend in the throes of a crisis.