Local animal shelter waives adoption fees for limited time

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is waiving adoption fees for animals in need as part of a nationwide Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 17, according to the AWLA website.

In coordination with NBC4 and Telemundo 44, shelters across the country will offer people the chance to adopt an animal companion for free.

As part of the event, the AWLA will open an hour early at 11 a.m., according to the post. The AWLA will also be setting up an activity tent outside its location at 4101 Eisenhower Ave. where attendees can purchase discounted pet supplies and treats.