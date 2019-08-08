Local animal shelter waives adoption fees for limited time

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is waiving adoption fees for animals in need as part of a nationwide Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 17, according to the AWLA website.
In coordination with NBC4 and Telemundo 44, shelters across the country will offer people the chance to adopt an animal companion for free.
As part of the event, the AWLA will open an hour early at 11 a.m., according to the post. The AWLA will also be setting up an activity tent outside its location at 4101 Eisenhower Ave. where attendees can purchase discounted pet supplies and treats.
The shelter encourages those who are not able to adopt to donate to the AWLA instead. Donations go toward covering the cost of shelter, food, veterinary costs and special medications, according to the AWLA website.
To donate, visit alexandriaanimals.org/clear-it-forward-2019. For more information, visit alexandriaanimals.org.