Mint Condition boutique gets new owners

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

Toni Henderson, founder and owner of Old Town boutique Mint Condition, has sold the 10-year-old business to sisters Megan Podolsky and Katie Coslov according to an Aug. 21 press release.

Henderson sold the business to Podolsky and Coslov, both of whom have experience in Old Town retail and have been long-time consigners with Mint Condition, in order to relocate closer to loved ones, according to the release.

Podolsky is owner of consignment store 529 Kids Consign and president of the Old Town Boutique District, while Coslov is director of operations at The Shoe Hive.

Podolsky and Coslov will shadow Henderson over the next month during the transition, according to the release, with plans to organize additional store events and community-focused partnerships with local businesses in the future.