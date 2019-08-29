New Indian restaurant to occupy Bombay Curry Company space

A new Indian restaurant, Spice Kraft Indian Bistro, will occupy the former Bombay Curry Company location at 2607 Mount Vernon, Bombay Curry Company announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

Bombay Curry Company was a Del Ray mainstay for 23 years before its owners, Nicky and Balraj Bhasin, decided to close the restaurant because of staffing challenges and family matters in January, according to the closing announcement.

Spice Kraft hosted a soft opening on Wednesday, according to the Facebook post. For more information, call 703-836-6363 or visit www.spicekraftdelray.com.