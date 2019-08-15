Our View: Eat. Drink. Write. Bark.

It’s that bittersweet season when summer wanes, Labor Day looms and school beckons. Most families have completed their back-to-school shopping. College kids are departing for campus. Many people are fitting in one last vacation or quick trip to the beach.

For those staying put for the end of summer, Alexandria has a host of activities these next two weeks, with something for everyone: Foodies, beer-swillers, crowd-lovers, introverts and even our four-legged friends.

The fun starts Friday with the launch of restaurant week. More than 70 restaurants are taking part in this 11-day promotion that spans two full weekends. Participating restaurants are offering a variety of lunch, brunch and dinner deals, including $35 dinners for two and $15 brunch menus.

It’s a great way to sample Alexandria’s fine dining establishments at a reduced rate. You might want to make reservations now, though, so you can be sure to get a seat at your first choices.

Also this weekend, a new concept is being tried in Alexandria: The Old Town Beer, Wine and Dog Festival. A pop-up event organized by two young entrepreneurs, the festival is a trial run for what the organizers hope will be a dog bar in the not-too-distant future. Check out our Page 1 story, “Old Town Beer, Wine and Dog Festival launches this weekend” for details on the festival and proprietors.

For those who favor more intellectual pursuits, Old Town Books is offering an Emerging Writers Festival this weekend, featuring author talks, writing workshops and more. Check out the story in our page 3 weekly briefing section for more information on this event. Now’s a perfect time to fire up your laptop and dust off that great-American-novel idea that’s been rattling around in your head for years.

The fun isn’t limited to this weekend though. On Aug. 24, the Saturday of the last weekend before Labor Day, wear your green and head to Waterfront Park for the Alexandria Irish Festival. The event features all things Irish, from music and dance, craft vendors, a beer truck and lots of food. Check out our calendar listing on page 20 for event details.

Come September, when you’ve jumped feet first into the fall rush of events, don’t look back and wish you’d made the effort to fully enjoy all Alexandria has to offer: Head outside and partake in these fun offerings. Try a new restaurant, hone your writing skills and then head to Waterfront Park with Fido and drink a cold beer.

As the late, great Nat King Cole sang, enjoy these last lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.