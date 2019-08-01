Our View: Signs, signs everywhere signs

Kudos also to the City of Alexandria for the helpful new signs that have been installed throughout the city. These signs are attractive and instructive for visitors and residents alike, as they point the way to historic attractions as well as entities such as MetroStage.

We have heard from residents upset about the size of some of the signs, particularly in front of residences, and agree that perhaps in residential locations some of the signs could be smaller.

But overall, they’re a nice addition to Alexandria. Given our reliance on tourism, attractive, uniform signage throughout the city – making it easier for visitors to find their way around – strikes us as money well spent.