Police investigate fourth scooter crash

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
The city’s fourth reported scooter crash occurred on Saturday, according to a news release. The incident occurred at the intersection of Main Line Boulevard and Potomac Avenue and the rider was sent to the hospital, according to the release. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
This is the fourth reported scooter crash in Alexandria. The first occurred in April when a rider was hit by a car and sustained only “minor scrapes,” according to a memo from city staff. The second incident occurred in May, quickly followed by a third in July.
The latter resulted in a minor head injury for the rider and a trip to George Washington University Hospital, according to Communications Director Craig Fifer. Both the second and third crashes involved a rider but no other moving vehicle.