Police investigate fourth scooter crash

This is the fourth reported scooter crash in Alexandria. The first occurred in April when a rider was hit by a car and sustained only “minor scrapes,” according to a memo from city staff. The second incident occurred in May, quickly followed by a third in July.

The latter resulted in a minor head injury for the rider and a trip to George Washington University Hospital, according to Communications Director Craig Fifer. Both the second and third crashes involved a rider but no other moving vehicle.